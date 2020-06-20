Father's Day 2020: 'Singham' To 'Krrish 3', Movies To Watch With Your Real-life Hero

Father's Day 2020 is just around the corner, that is June 21. And what better way is there to celebrate one's real-life heroes with the reel life ones. Enjoy a bowl of popcorn on a lazy Sunday afternoon with your father and have a movie marathon. Here's list of movies that one can binge-watch with their father on Father's Day.

Singham Returns

After fighting crime and injustice in the first movie, Bajirao Singham returns once again on the silver screen but this time as Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police. He also comes armed with his iconic dialogue, ‘Ata Majhi Satakli’. This is one of the best movies to watch this Father’s Day with one’s father especially if they are a cop.

Dabangg 2

Another movie, that a cop father will thoroughly enjoy is Dabangg 2. Chulbul ‘Robin Hood’ Pandey returns once again to fight the injustice and save society. His nonchalance, wry sense of humour and tongue-in-cheek dialogues are still a part of his persona. One can watch this movie with their father on Flipkart Video.

Krrish 3

The Indian superhero Krrish and his father are back to fight off the human-animal mutants created by the evil genius Kaal. They also have to use their courage and intelligence to defeat Kaal and stop him from destroying the world.

Ferrari Ki Sawari

For those who want to enjoy a light-hearted movie with their father on Father’s Day, Ferrari Ki Sawari is one of the best ones to watch. It narrates the story of a grandfather, father and son and the beautiful equation they share. The movie also shows the lengths a father is willing to go to fulfil his son’s dreams. Watch this movie on Flipkart Video and you never know, your father might end up taking you on a Ferrari ride as well.

Baap re Baap

Another light-hearted watch for Father’s Day can be Baap re Baap. The movie revolves around a young man in love and his overprotective family. The movie portrays how every parent’s true desire is for their children to be happy.

Gandhi my Father

For those who love history, this movie is the perfect watch. The story narrates the resentment of Mahatma Gandhi’s son, Harilal against him for being hailed as the Father of the Nation. Thus, instead of forgiving his father, Harilal chose to tread the path which is completely opposite to his father’s principles.

