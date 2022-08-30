Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrated across India. The celebration marks the annual arrival of Lord Ganesha as devotees bring idols of Lord Ganesha home and organise grand Poojas. They also prepare several kinds of sweets to offer to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. According to the Hindu calendar, Vinayak Chaturthi falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, usually in the month of August or September.

Devotees are preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and show. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated without COVID-19 restrictions after two years. On the occasion, here are some heartfelt Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and quotes to send to family and friends.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 wishes

Always pray for sharp ears like Ganesha to hear everything clearly. Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha bestows you with happiness, good health, wisdom and prosperity!

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha fills your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes to Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the blessings of Lord Vinayaka make your life happy and blissful. May all your dreams come true and you find the strength to overcome every hurdle in life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.

Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festival brings along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

May the Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and shower you with luck and prosperity. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2022.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 quotes

Let us celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by thanking Bappa for always being there for us.

May all our problems, sorrows and obstacles end with the blessings of Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesha is the God who marks the beginning of everything good. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi leave us with joyous hearts and prosperous lives.

