'Happy Teachers' Day': Ayushmann Khurrana Hails Guru And Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar

Teachers' Day, September 5, is the celebration of those who make an individual capable in every possible way. To mark the day that is dedicated to Teachers, the entire country is thanking and wishing their Gurus for their teachings. While a number of stars from the Hindi film fraternity also remembered and wished their teachers, actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture totally apt for the occasion as he wished his Guru and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Teachers' Day.

Ayushmann Khurrana has often called Shoojit Sircar his Guru. The actor has done several movies with the director. He even made his acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's directorial. Taking to Instagram stories, Ayushmann Khurrana wished Shoojit Sircar on Teachers' Day. He shared a photo where he is seen facing Sircar with his hands joined. In the story, he wrote, "Happy Teachers Day Shoojit Sircar da."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar's films

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar-directorial Vicky Donor. The film revolved around a handsome Punjabi guy named Vicky who becomes a sperm donor after a doctor and fertility clinic owner asks him to help his patients. However, things take a turn when Vicky's wife comes across his source of earning. The film reflects a sensitive and off-beat topic. It also opened the doors for Ayushmann Khurrana, who went on to work in several blockbuster films.

Agra Ka Daabra

Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar joined hands for another venture as Vicky Donor received much love from the audience. The duo came together for the movie Agra Ka Daabra, which was set to narrate a story of a tourist guide from Agra and his wish to do big in Bollywood. However, the film got scrapped after Sircar got busy with other projects.

Gulabo Sitabo

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film was a Shoojit Sircar directorial. It debuted on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Ayushmann Khurrana once thanked Shoojit Sircar, in an Instagram post, for casting him alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He called Sircar his Guru and said he entered Bollywood with him and credited him for his success. The actor also wrote he is grateful for the life he is leading and would give away anything for it.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S INSTAGRAM