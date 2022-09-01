'Happy To Announce': Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa Drop Divorce Decision For Their Daughter Ziana

Charu Asopa recently announced that she and Rajeev Sen aren't heading for divorce and have decided to keep their marriage 'for good.' The reconciliation comes weeks after the actor-couple announced their separation publicly, with Charu's post also stating that the couple wishes to prioritise their daughter Ziana above everything. Charu and Rajeev, who is actor Sushmita Sen's brother, further thanked their fans for the support and for 'never giving up' on them.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen not heading for a divorce

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, September 1, Charu shared a picture of her holding Ziana as Rajeev stood beside them. In the caption, she mentioned, "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. (sic)"

She added, "Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love." Take a look.

Their post received immense love from fans, who dropped comments like, "Congratulations," "Very good decision," and "Good decision…. Especially for baby Ziana. God bless you," among other things.

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana in November 2021. According to reports, disagreements between the couple started springing up in the first year of marriage, however, they decided to give their relationship another chance.