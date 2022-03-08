Happy Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut Thanks 'lady Boss' Ekta Kapoor For 'dream Digital Debut'

Actor Kangana Ranaut who recently made her digital debut with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's reality show, Lock Upp, has been receiving accolades from her fans. While fans hailed the concept and the choice of contestants, the Tanu Weds Manu actor is also enjoying the massive following for the show. On the occasion of International Women's Day, she thanked her 'boss lady' for offering her the debut.

Lock Upp features some of the known and popular faces of the entertainment industry as contestants, including Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde among others. Lock Upp is being live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji and audiences can also interact with the contestants.

Kangana Ranaut extends International Women's Day wishes to Ekta Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut who is known for her iconic craft took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie with Ekta Kapoor while thanking her for the digital debut. Posing goofily in the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy Woman's Day, thank you for a dream digital debut lady boss."

Apart from Ekta, the actor also extended wishes to her mother on the special day. Thanking her for the 'womb and fire of life'', the actor shared a picture with her mother along with nephew Prithvi. "Greatful for your womb and fire of life maa...thank you for this...happy women's day. Mother is the source of fire...never ending fire of life (sic)", she wrote on her Instagram story along with the picture.

More about 'Lock Upp'

Meanwhile, despite facing a legal battle with the show, Ekta Kapoor emerged victorious and the show was released on February 27. As far as the show's eviction process is concerned, the audience will have 50% of voting power; however, Ranaut will dominate her position on the show with 50% of voting power all to herself. The show will also feature a celebrity jailor that will command over the participants as they will have to struggle for basic amenities.

On the work front, the actor has a list of films in her kitty. Apart from her digital debut, she is all set to make her debut as a producer with her next project Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Madan in the lead. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline, scheduled to release this year.

(Image: @EktaKapoor/Instagram)