'Har Baat Ki To Baat...': Did Amitabh Bachchan Express His Thoughts On Boycott Trends?

The Hindi film industry has been facing backlash from netizens for a long time now. The boycott trends have become a topic of discussion among Bollywood actors as it has come out to be a matter of concern for them. So far, several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and many others have shared their views on the boycott trend. Amid the controversy, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently penned a cryptic note.

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and often takes to his social media handles to share his thoughts. However, the actor seemingly did not feel like putting out a social media post amid the ongoing controversy. Taking to his Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan penned, "Kuchh baatein karne ka man karta hai; par karein to kaise karein; har baat ki to aajkal baat ban jaati hai." (I feel like saying certain thing; But how to even do it; Everything you say becomes a matter of discussion these days.)

T 4387 - कुछ बातें करने का मन करता है ; पर करें तो कैसे करें ; हर बात की तो आजकल बात बन जाती है ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan opens up on his fear of posting online

This is not the first time that the actor has opened up about online hatred and social media trolling. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that he was introduced to the world of social media a little late in his life. He revealed that he was told blogs are the best place to pen thoughts but he did not understand why people react with abusive words on his posts. The actor added that he has to now think a lot before posting online.

Big B said, "I was told about blogging and started writing blogs. I don’t understand these things at all. Often, I post a pic or write something and fir badi gaali padti hai (I get many abusive comments). They give gaalis (abuses). I didn’t know that people also comment on pictures that you post." He further added, "They write, ‘Kya samajhta hai apne aap ko (who do you think you are)’ and many other things that I can’t say. One needs to think a lot before writing. I have to think a lot before posting anything."

On Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan currently has several projects in his kitty. The actor, who was last seen in Runway 34, is now gearing up for the release of his most awaited film Brahmastra. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan also has Uunchai, Goodbye, Project K and the official Hindi remake of The Intern in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan