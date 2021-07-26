Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Reveal Newborn's Name, Shares Endearing Picture

Actor Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh who recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy, have finally revealed his name. The couple who are on cloud nine at the moment and are giving their full attention to the little boy has named him 'Jovan Veer Singh Plaha'. The couple also shared a beautiful picture of their two children with a sweet caption.

Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh reveal the newborn's name

In the picture, their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha can be seen holding her baby brother in her hand as she plants a kiss on his forehead. However, the couple made sure that their tiny tot’s face remained concealed from the social world. In the caption, Geeta revealed her newborn’s name and wrote, “Introducing HEER ka VEER...Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.”

Harbhajan had earlier announced the news of Veer's birth on Twitter. He wrote, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and baby are doing well (sic)." On July 15, the couple brought their newborn home. Geeta and Harbhajan were with their daughter Hinaya as they were spotted outside their house. The three of them posed for photos with the newborn.

According to the reports by a leading daily, Geeta Basra earlier spoke about how her husband, Harbhajan Singh was by her side the entire time in the delivery room and revealed how he kept taking photos inside. She also revealed how much Harbhajan loves kids and stated how he used to enjoy playing with the kids of his fellow cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. While speaking about Harbhajan Singh's reaction to the birth of his baby boy, she stated how he was on cloud nine immediately after seeing the baby and has been so happy ever since. Harbhajan married actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015, at Singh’s native place in Jalandhar, Punjab after years of courtship. The couple became parents to their daughter, Hinaya, in July 2016.

IMAGE: geetabasra/Instagram

