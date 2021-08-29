Harbhajan Singh Is All Hearts For Wife Geeta Basra's Pic With Their Son Jovan Veer

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was all hearts for wife Geeta Basra's new photo. The couple, welcomed their second child together last month and named the baby boy Jovan Veer. Geeta recently shared a black and white photo on her Instagram depicting her pregnancy journey.

Geeta Basra shares black and white photo with son Jovan Veer

Geeta Basra took her Instagram and shared a black and white collage photo of her pregnancy days. The snap featured a photograph from her time during pregnancy, alongside a picture of her with her son Jovan Veer curled up in her arms. Sharing the collage on Instagram, Geeta Basra wrote in her caption, "9 months nurturing the baby within, preparing to fall in love for a lifetime!." Harbhajan Singh replied to his wife's post and dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh tied the knot in 2015 and the couple welcomed daughter Hinaya in 2016. Geeta Basra on July 10, 2021, via her Instagram, announced that the arrival of her and Singh's second baby. She wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy.. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support."

Meanwhile, Geeta Basra recently spoke to ANI and expressed her excitement over her children Hinaya and Jovan Veer celebrating their first Raksha Bandhan together. She said,"There are so many sisters in our family... I am sure Jovan's little hands will be full of rakhis. Raksha Bandhan has surely come at the right time this year. It's going to be a special one. There could not be a better function than this." She added, "I always wanted two children. It's very important to have a sibling for your child. I also have a sibling...so I know how protective you feel when you have a sibling. I feel 'bachon se ghar ki raunak dugni ho jaati hai' and Jovan's presence has undoubtedly doubled our raunak."

Image: Geeta Basra's Instagram