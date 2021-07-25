Harbhajan Singh Wraps Up Shoot For His Debut Multilingual Feature Film 'Friendship'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with his upcoming multilingual feature film, Friendship. The cricketer turned actor has wrapped up shooting and will soon start dubbing for the movie. Written and directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, the movie is slated to release this year in Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, and Telugu. Harbhajan has previously starred in several films doing small cameo roles as well as appeared in many reality shows, but the movie Friendship will mark as his official debut in the Indian cinema.

Harbhajan Singh makes Bollywood debut with Friendship

The upcoming movie, helmed by Toughened Studio Limited is being flagged off as a full-on 'entertainment package' and will see the cricketer star alongside South Indian star Arjun Sarja and famous actor-model and a television news anchor from Sri Lanka, Losliya. Producer Kiran Reddy Mandadi, in a statement on Sunday, expressed her happiness on the film's wrap and said the whole team is thrilled about the movie. "It was just an amazing experience working with the fun, ball of energy that Harbhajan is. He is now going to start his dubbing soon as the film releases in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, and Telugu."

Talking about Harbhajan's role in the movie, she mentioned the cricketer's different avatars and different languages spoken by him in the movie that will surely entice the audience. "It is as exciting as it gets as 'Bhajji' will be taking onto the screens with a different avatar and speaking different languages, which will definitely reach the audiences soon," she added. Kiran further said that The team is working towards presenting the trailer of the film by the end of this month.

Friendship will be filled with great action sequences with a dose of entertainment, the producer stated. "The film has some great action sequences and is packed with entertainment while the audiences also get treated to Harbhajan Singh, one of biggest names in sports who now also marks his name in the field of entertainment. We certainly cannot wait to take everyone through this journey of 'Friendship'."

The movie will see 41year old former Indian cricketer as a mechanical engineering student, who, along with his group of friends at the beginning of his first year, manages a clever escapade from college ragging by the seniors. "What follows next stays a mystery yet to be unfolded as we gradually delve deeper into the emotions with this one-of-its-kind rollercoaster journey of friendship," read the official logline of the film.

Harbhajan Singh, who recently welcomed his second child with his wife and actor Geeta Basra, has made guest appearances in Bollywood blockbusters like the 2014 Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar starrer, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and 2013 Punjabi-language comedy movie Bhajji in Problem.

(SOURCE-PTI)

(IMAGE- INSTAGRAM- HARBHAJAN3, JOHNPAULRAJ_JPR)

