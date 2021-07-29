Hardik-Krunal Pandya Buy Sprawling 3838-sq Ft Mumbai Flat, To Be Tiger-Disha's Neighbours

While Bandra has been the hub of popular Bollywood residences in Mumbai, neighbouring Khar too is also attracting numerous stars. Among them include Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who are regularly spotted around the area. The rumoured couple, who have reportedly been living together, are set to welcome new neighbours, Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

Tiger-Disha to welcome new neighbours, Pandya Brothers

As per reports, the popular cricketer duo has booked a sprawling 4+4 BHK apartment in the same building as Tiger-Disha's abode in Khar-West. The property is said to be spread over 3838 sq ft. Apart from its Arabian sea-facing view, the property boasts of some of the best facilities, right from private theatre, swimming pool, indoor games like pool, outdoor fitness station, statio barbeque station, spa facilities, artificial rock climbing area as well as a star-gazing deck.

As per reports, Tiger had bought his 8-BHK property in 2018. He is said to have moved into the house in early 2019. The interiors of his home were done by his mother Ayesha Shroff and John Abraham's brother Alan.

The Pandya brothers, who are originally from Baroda, play for the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League. The Pandya family has a Bollywood connection too, with Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic, being a film actress. It would be interesting to see if the rumoured couple and the Team India stars with their better halves, Natasa and Pankhuri, cross paths, and fans wouldn't mind glimpses of their bonding, if that was to happen anytime.

Meanwhile, Tiger and Disha have given numerous glimpses about their alleged relationship for over five years now, but still maintain secrecy whenever possible.While the rumoured are regularly snapped by the cameras in Mumbai, the Pandya Brothers are currently in Sri Lanka where they have been playing a limited-overs series.

However, in an unfortunate event, Krunal tested positive for COVID-19, following which he was isolated and the players he was in contact with, including Hardik, were ruled out of the second T20I. While the remaining players tested negative for COVID-19, India was forced to play a depleted team for the 2nd T20I, without even the full number of batsmen required. India lost the match by 4 wickets.

