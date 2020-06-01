Hardik & Natasa Announce Pregnancy, Sonu Sood Called 'Indian Of The Year' & More

Today, on June 01, 2020, Sonu Sood was labelled the 'Indian of the Year' by Subhash K Jha for his help during the migrant crisis. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced that they were pregnant. Here are a few of today's top entertainment/celebrity stories.

Aly Goni Wishes Ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic On Pregnancy, Wedding With Hardik

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic recently took to social media to announce that they were pregnant. Several celebs took to social media to congratulate the couple. Even Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend, Aly Goni, took to the comments section to wish Natasa's the best for her pregnancy.

Sonu Sood Called As 'Indian Of The Year' For All The Social Work; Actor Reacts

Sonu Sood was recently labelled as the "Indian Of The Year" by the Bollywood film critic Subhash K Jha. Subhash K Jha truly appreciated all the good social work that Sonu Sood had done during the COVID-19 migrant crisis. Sonu Sood was overwhelmed by Subhash K Jha's high praise and he took to social media to thank the film critic for his kind words.

Sir.. these words of appreciation from you inspire me 🙏.. love u loads sir. I believe every migrant who courageously walked on foot back to his loved ones is a true INDIAN OF THE YEAR. .. not me ❣️🙏 https://t.co/F1zXWbaOD9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heart-wrenching Video Showing Plight Of Transgenders

Today, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a short film titled Badhai Ho. The short film was directed by Amit Sharma, and it discussed the plight of the transgender community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was in association with the NGO Phool Versha foundation and urged people to help the transgender community during these trying times.

Huma Feels 'tops Of The Pops' With 108 Suryanamaskars, Shares Way To Make Money

Huma Qureshi recently revealed how she made a lot of money by doing 108 Suryanamaskars. Taking to social media, the actor told her fans that she did 108 Suryanamaskars after she was challenged to do so by Saqib Saleem. She then asked Saqib Saleem to pay up and jokingly added that this whole exercise was a great way to make some cash during the lockdown.

Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Scene From 'Tamasha' Surfaces, Complete With 'Majnu' Vibes

One of Ranbir Kapoor's fans recently shared a video that featured a deleted scene from Tamasha. The deleted scene depicted Ranbir Kapoor's mental breakdown after he was rejected by Deepika Padukone. According to the fan who shared the video, this scene perfectly showcased Ranbir Kapoor's "Majnu" side, as it was very similar to Avinash Tiwary’s breakdown in the 2018 film, Laila Majnu.

