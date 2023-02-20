Hardik Pandya Twins With Son Agastya, Natasa Stankovic Goes Glam In Haldi Photos

Cricketer Hardik Pandya recently renewed his wedding vows with wife Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur. After the couple posted pictures from their traditional Hindu marriage on February 17, more images from their pre-wedding festivities are out. Hardik shared some candid moments from his haldi ceremony on Monday.

During his haldi, Hardik was seen wearing a pink and white kurta pyjama while Natasa wore a yellow tube top and flared, printed trousers. Their son Agastya Pandya was seen wearing traditional clothes similar to his father's outfit.

Check out these pictures below.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s relationship timeline



The celebrity couple met at a party in Mumbai. After they continued to spend time together and grew close, Hardik Pandya popped the question on the New Year's in 2020 while they were together on a yacht. They later announced their engagement on social media and tied the knot on May 31, 2020 in an intimate ceremony with only family and friends in attendance.

They welcomed their son Agastya Pandya in 2020.

During an interview, Hardik revealed how he ended up dating Natasa. He said that he “got her by talking.” He added that she got curious after seeing him wearing a watch, a chain and a hat at 1 am in the morning. The cricketer further said that Natasa had no idea who he was and their relationship began on a genuine front.

Natasa and Hardik wanted to renew their vows in a lavish wedding since quite some time. They finally married each other once again on Valentine’s Day in a Christian and a Hindu wedding in Udaipur.