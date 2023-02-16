Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic’s Pictures From Grand Indian Wedding Go Viral

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, after a white wedding, have now got married in a traditional Indian manner. Pictures of their Indian wedding are going viral.



Take a look:

Natasa Stankovic donned a beautiful red gota lehenga with heavy gold embroidery. The groom wore a spectacular golden zardosi sherwani which featured red and green beads. Their outfits came from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who also took to Instagram and celebrated their special daiy.

The star couple previously tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in a white wedding, but that wasn’t enough for the lovely pair.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram and posted pictures from the special day. Pandya captioned the post “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

Their grand wedding was in Udaipur, where they celebrated the special occasion with friends and family. Their son Agastya Pandya was also with them on their special day. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had previously married each other in a court marriage on 31 May, 2020.