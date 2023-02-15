Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Dance Down The Aisle At Their Udaipur Wedding | WATCH

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their marriage vows in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Valentine's Day (February 14). The couple's video from the white wedding is now going viral on social media. In one of the videos, Hardik and Natasa can be seen dancing as they proceed down the aisle.

The groom donned a black suit, while the bride was dressed in a white gown with a long veil. As she walked down the aisle in front of the bridesmaids, Natasa was seen holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand. Hardik was alongside her holding her hand, as he swiftly grooved to the music.

See the video here:

In the other clip, which appears to be from the after-party, the pair can be seen on the dance floor while Hardik pops the cork on a fresh bottle of champagne.

Many congratulations to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic on getting married. pic.twitter.com/i4G8SWHyK3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 14, 2023

In a joined post, the couple shared images from their dreamy wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram handles. They wrote in the caption, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

Check out the post below:

More about Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic relationship

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in 2020 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They announced their marriage and pregnancy on Instagram on May 31. The couple welcomed their son Agastya Pandya in July same year.

According to reports, Hardik and Natasa wanted to have a lavish wedding for a long time. The couple after celebrating their third anniversary six weeks ago, finally decided to have a big fat white wedding in Udaipur.