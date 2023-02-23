Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Drop Glamorous Photos From Wedding Festivities

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic recently renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Valentine's Day. The couple, ever since, has been treating their fans with several pictures from their wedding festivities. On Thursday, Hardik and Natasa in a joint post shared a couple of glamourous pictures of themselves with the cutest caption.

Sharing a few pictures of their romantic moments from one of their pre-wedding festivities on their Instagram handle, the couple wrote, "cheers to us baby" with a couple of emojis.

Check out the pictures below:

In the pictures, Natasa can be seen sporting a beautiful gown, meanwhile, her husband Hardik Pandya can be seen donning a an all-black suit, paired with a zebra print coat.

About Hardik-Natasa wedding:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic recently renewed their wedding vows after being married for three years. The couple, had a lavish white wedding at the Raffles in Udaipur. Their white wedding was followed by a big fat Hindu wedding. The event was attended by the couple's close family and friends.

Hardik and Natasa have shared many pictures from their wedding celebrations on their respective social media handles.

The couple shared a two-year-old son -Agastya Pandya.

About Hardik-Natasa relationship:

The couple reportedly met at a night club in Mumbai. They soon started to see each other and introduced each other to their family memebers. They married in May 2020 and welcomed their son in July in the same year.