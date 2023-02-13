Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Jet Off To Udaipur For Their Grand Wedding

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are all set to renew their wedding vows in Udaipur this week. The couple along with their families were pictured at the Mumbai airport. Hardik Pandya, in a casual outfit, was pictured with his brother and other family members.

Meanwhile, Natasa sported an all-black look as she arrived at the Mumbai airport along with her son Agastya Pandya. He too was wearing an all-black outfit. Natasa was seen greeting her family at the airport before jetting off to Udaipur for her grand wedding with husband Hardik Pandya.

Check out a video below:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic married each other in an intimate wedding in 2020. The couple in the same year welcomed their son Agastya Pandya. According to reports, both Hardik and Natasa were planning to have a lavish wedding. The couple, six weeks ago celebrated their 3 years anniversary, have now decided to hold a grand white wedding with all pre-wedding festivities.