Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic To Renew Marriage Vows On Valentines Day? What We Know

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife and actor Nataša Stanković are reportedly set to tie the knot once again. As per reports, Hardik Pandya and his actor-model wife will renew their vows in a grand ceremony on Valentines Day. They are going to have a big white wedding ceremony at Rajasthan's Udaipur.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković will start the pre-wedding festivities on February 13. The events surrounding the wedding will go on until February 16, with their wedding taking place on February 14 itself.

The wedding is being planned and prepared since November 2022, and Nataša will be donning a white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the wedding as per the report.

The couple, three years ago, rushed to get married and had a court marriage. But, they’ve been interested in a lavish, large-scale wedding since then.

More on Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Pandya got married in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020. They share a child together named Agastya, who was born in July 2020.

The couple celebrated their 3rd anniversary six weeks ago and shared a joint Instagram post to mark their special day.

Check out their Instagram post below:

The couple often share pictures on their respective Instagram handles from their vacations and photoshoots. Although, reports of Hardik and Natasa remarrying in Udaipur has been doing the rounds, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the couple yet.