Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Wedding: Details Of Bride And Groom's Ensembles Revealed

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows in a lavish white wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday (February 14). After renewing the solemn wedding vows, the couple took to their Instagram handles and drop a coordinated carousel post featuring photos from the intimate yet grand affair. While Natasa stunned in a custom Shantanu & Nikhil Couture, Hardik wore a black tuxedo from Farfetch.

Natasa's fitted gown featured a corseted bodice embroidered in natural pearls. The outfit was emblazoned in precious stones, pristine pearls, and cloud dancer beads, with an inner skirt encased with a drape of Parisian Satin. The 15 feet long veil was the result of forty artisans' intricate craftsmanship over the course of fifty days. The gown also had a subtle yet noticeable detail of N 🤍 H extending over the long tulle sleeves.

On the other hand, Hardik wore a tailor-made suave black tuxedo. The ensemble featured a classic white shirt, black pants, and a black blazer, which he accessorised with a black bow tie and formal shoes.

Check out their picture below:

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's love story

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic first met at a nightclub in Mumbai and instantly fell in love. Sparks flew and they quickly began to spend time with each other.

Following the introduction to their families, the actress received a marriage proposal from Hardik in Dubai on a cruise ship in January 2020. Later, the couple announced their engagement on social media with a video and some photos from the dreamy proposal.

Hardik and Natasa opted for court marriage in May 2020 amid the pandemic. Only their close family members were present on the special occasion. The couple later welcomed their first child, son Agastya, in July.