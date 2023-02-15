Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Wedding: Unseen Pictures From Couple's Vow Renewal Ceremony

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model-actor wife Natasa Stankovic redid their marriage vows in a Christian ceremony on Valentine's Day in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple shared dreamy pictures from their white wedding on social media on the same day (February 14). Now, some additional images from the event have surfaced online.

In the photos, Natasa can be seen flaunting the long veil of her custom Shantanu & Nikhil Couture fitted gown. One of the other pictures shows the groomsmen in matching tuxedos.

Check out the pictures here:

Singer Aastha Gill also attended Hardik-Natasa's wedding ceremony and shared images from the same on her Instagram on Wednesday (February 15). The artist posed with the bride and groom dressed in a black balenciaga dress.

Check out the pictures below:

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's love story

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic first met at a nightclub in Mumbai and instantly fell in love. They quickly began to spend time with each other and their families.

Following the introduction to their families, the actress received a marriage proposal from Hardik in Dubai on a cruise ship in January 2020. The couple posted on their social media handle announcing their engagement.

In a rush, Hardik and Natasa got married in May with only their close family present at the event and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, in July.