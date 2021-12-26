Hardik Pandya-Natasa To Become Parents Again? Netizens Curious After Christmas Pics

Are Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic expecting their second baby? Netizens speculated over the latest addition to the family as the duo celebrated Christmas together. They felt the actor was seen with a baby bump in the pictures.

Numerous netizens asked in the comments section if the couple was becoming parents again. Some were sure that 'Baby no 2' was on the way for the cricketer-Bollywood star couple.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic expecting second baby? Netizens curious

The Pandya family dropped pictures from the family celebrations on the occasion of Christmas. The family posed in front of the festive decorations, the Christmas tree and gifts. Apart from Hardik and Natasa, the former's brother, Team Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri, and the mother Nalini were also present.

The family was dresssed in style for the occasion and all of them had dogs in their arms. Hardik-Natasa's son Agastya too was a part of the family picture in the cricketer's arm.

While many netizens were awe-struck by the adorable family picture, some were curious about Natasa's alleged baby bump. They flooded the comments section with words like 'Are you pregnant' and if the second one was coming. Some wrote that Agastya was soon set to have a brother or a sister.

There is still no confirmation about the speculation and it remains to be seen if the couple would confirm it on social media.

Hardik and Natasa Stankovic relationship

Hardik and Natasa, in a surprise announcement on January 1 in 2020 had announced that they were engaged. The former had proposed to her on a yacht in Dubai.

They became parents for the first time, welcoming a son on July 30 the same year. Pictures of the couple with their little one keeps surfacing on social media and leave fans overwhelmed.

On the professional front, Hardik Pandya last represented India in the T20 World Cup held in the UAE.

He, however, is not a part of India's squad for the South Africa tour, which kicked off with the Test series on Sunday. It is not clear if he will be a part of the squad for the ODI series.