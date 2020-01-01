Hardik Pandya's Special Cake For Natasa Stankovic While Proposing Is Too Romantic; Watch

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s surprise engagement became one of the most talked-about topics on social media. The first glimpse of the announcement was the Team India all-rounder's Instagram post, in which he and the actor are all smiles as she flaunts her ring. Later, Natasa shared the video in which the Mumbai Indians star goes down on his knee and asks her, “Will you marry me?”

Interestingly, that was not the only ring and that was not the only time ‘Will you marry me?’ found a mention on the yacht in Dubai. Hardik also arranged a beautiful cake for his ladylove. The cake was not just a cake, but was an enlarged version of the box with another ring.

The cake looked beautiful in red and white with the words HP and Nats, a heart between them and also all over the box, along with the date 01.01. 2020 written on top. It also had ‘Will you marry me?” at its side outside the box.

Natasa shared a video of the cake on her Instagram stories and wrote, “I said yes” in the caption or rather “forever yes” as her caption in the post announcing the engagement had stated.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in the company of their close ones, including Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri on a yacht in Dubai on Sunday. The cricketer shared pictures and a video where a band is playing a song as the actor said ‘yes.’ Natasa also shared the moment when Hardik proposed, popping the question, before they sealed it with a kiss.

Congratulations poured in for the couple from all across. Virat Kohli, and Hardik's other teammates wished him, while Tara Sutaria, Suniel Shetty and many others from the entertainment industry sent in their good wishes to the couple.

