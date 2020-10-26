Hardik Pandya's '2.0 Version' Agastya's Play Time With Mom Natasa Wins Hearts; Watch

On October 25, actor and wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic took to her social media handle and shared a video, which featured the couple's two-month-old son Agastya. In the clip, Agastya is seen bopping his nose repeatedly while she is talking to him in Serbian. Instagramming the video, she kept her caption short with a red-heart emoticon. The short video clip ended after Natasa gave a peck on Agastya's little fingers. Scroll down to watch the video.

Natasa and son Agastya's playtime

Within a few hours, the video post of the 28-year-old actor-model managed to bag more than 700k views with over a thousand comments. Hardik Pandya's friend and cricketer KL Rahul also took to the comments section and left a couple of heart-eyes emoticons. On the other hand, a section of fans flooded the comments box with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons.

Many from Natasa's 2.4M Instagram followers went gaga over Hardik Pandya's son Agastya's "cuteness". An Instagram user wrote, "He is looking so cute ðŸŒ¸♥ï¸ Hardik pandya 2.0" while another comment read, "Second Hardik pandya" along with kissing emoticons. On the other side, many fans were unable to understand the conversation between Natasa and Agastya.

Interestingly, Natasa Stankovic's Instagram feed is flooded with numerous photos and pictures of her two-month-old son. A few weeks back, Natasa shared an adorable picture of Agastya as he turned two months old. In the picture, Natasa was seen carrying Agastya in her arms. The photo also received the same response as the above video. Many fans and Instagram users proclaimed that Agastya is turning into little Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Hardik and Natasa welcomed Agastya on July 30, just weeks after announcing that they were expecting a child. Sharing the happy news in May, they had said that they were ‘super excited’ about starting a family. Natasa is currently in India while Hardik is in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League. He is playing for the Mumbai team.

In a video shared by Mumbai on social media, the all-rounder talked about having to leave Natasa and Agastya, just days after he was born. He was heard saying, “It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it,” in the video.

