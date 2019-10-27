Hardik Pandya Proposes In Style, Natasa Stankovic Says 'yes', Here's A Sneak Peek; Watch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm yesterday by announcing his engagement with Natasa Stankovic on Instagram. The love birds are all set to start new innings of their life as they got engaged on the very first day of this year. Not only their fans but also a lot of celebrities were shocked by Hardik's post announcing his engagement. Hardik's comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages by hundreds and thousands of people including his and Natasa's colleagues, to Bollywood celebrities and some of the television celebrities too.

One of the comments among all the comments was of Hardik's sister-in-law's. Pankhurii Sharma was all hearts in the comment section as she welcomed Natasa in the family. She also shared a streak of posts on her Insta story as Hardik sprung the champagne and got engaged with Natasa on a yacht in Dubai. Not just Pankhurii, but Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya took to Twitter to welcome Hardik's fiance Natasa in their 'crazy fam.'

Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa ❤🤗 Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam ❤ Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys 🤗 pic.twitter.com/iKFAbqyl42 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) January 2, 2020

Check out some of the reactions of celebrities on Hardik's surprise engagement:

In the video from Hardik's engagement posted by Pankhurii on her Insta story, Hardik, Natasa, Krunal and Pankhurii were grooving to songs. Hardik too was crooning to Kishore Kumar's Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge. Hardik and Natasa's engagement came as a surprise to millions. Natasa was a participant in Nach Balliye 9 with Aly Goni, which is how Indian audiences may know her.

