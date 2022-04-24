Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans registered an eight-run victory over Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL 2022 match that took place on Saturday, April 23 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat Titans batted first to put up 156 runs the scoreboard with skipper Pandya registering 67 runs off 49 balls.

While chasing, KKR could only manage 148 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs, thereby helping Gujarat Titans to go on top of the points table. 156 was the lowest total defended by a team so far in this edition of the IPL.

However, it isn't just Hardik Pandya's team's victory that's making the noise on the internet. The skipper's wife Natasa Stankovic's celebratory dance has also taken social media by storm.

Natasa Stankovic's impromptu dance goes viral

As soon as Gujarat Titans' star baller Mohammed Shammi dismissed Sunil Narine, Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic literally danced her heart out as she was captured in the cameras celebrating the wicket. After the triumphant match, her cheerful moment spread like wildfire on the web. Watch the viral moment below:

Natasa Stancovic celebrations after sunil narine wickets #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/EjPsjkXG1f — swadesh ghanekar (@swadeshLokmat) April 23, 2022

Just moments before the match began, Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share her 'summer ready' look online. In the reel video, she can be seen dazzling in an all-black breezy dress. She flaunted her '#OOTD' with singer Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' playing in the background. Take a look at the video here:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's mushy social media banter never fails to impress their fandom. Time and again, the two take to Instagram to share special moments of their lives. It was in January 2020 when Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm by announcing his engagement with reality TV star and actor Natasa Stankovic. Later that year, in May, the couple informed fans about their pregnancy saying, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”. The duo welcomed their firstborn and embraced parenthood on July 30, 2020.

