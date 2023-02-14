Hardika Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Wedding: Timeline Of Couple's Love Story

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic are all set for their traditional remarriage in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Valentine's Day. The pair previously had a low-key court wedding three years ago in 2020.

According to the sources, the couple will have a white themed-wedding. Pre-wedding rituals, including mehendi, haldi, and sangeet, began on Tuesday (February 13), and the celebrations will last through February 16. Natasa is expected to wear a Dolce & Gabbana attire.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's love story

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic first met at a nightclub in Mumbai and instantly fell in love. They quickly began to spend time with each other and their families.

Following the introduction to their families, the actress received a marriage proposal from Hardik in Dubai on a cruise ship in January 2020. The couple posted on their social media handle announcing their engagement.

See the post here:

Hardik talked about his proposal to Harsha Bhogle during the show In conversation with Cricbuzz. When questioned about how he and Natasa unexpectedly announced their engagement, the 26-year-old said that he kept his engagement a secret from everyone. It was interesting to learn that he hadn't even informed his parents of his engagement.

Additionally, he said that he just informed his brother Krunal Pandya about the engagement two days prior to it taking place.

“My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better.’ They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want,” the cricketer said.

In a rush, Hardik and Natasa got married in May with only their close family present at the event and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, in July.