Hariharan Condoles Demise Of Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Calls It A 'personal Loss'

Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan left for the heavenly abode on January 17. He was 89. The news of his death was shared on social media by his daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan. Ever since the news of his demise surfaced, celebrities poured tributes to the legendary singer. Singer Hariharan spoke to news agency ANI and termed his death as "an end of a chapter in Hindustani classical music".

Hariharan offers condolence to Ghulam Mustafa Khan

The Tu Hi Re singer tagged the late singer as 'Tansen', a prominent figure of Hindustani classical music, and said that his passing is a personal loss to him. Sharing his emotions on the same, the singer said, “His passing away is a personal loss to me and it is an end of a chapter in Hindustani classical music. No one can fill the vacuum he has left. He was 'Tansen' for us".

The noted musician, who breathed his last breath on January 17, has been laid to rest with full state honours. The mortal remains were buried at Santacruz Kabrastan on Sunday evening where his last rites were performed. Apart from Hariharan, several other stalwarts from the industry including AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar also offered their condolences to the ace singer. Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. Khan was an Indian classical musician belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. Born on March 3, 1931, Khan was the eldest son in a family of four brothers and three sisters. A receiver of several accolades, Khan had earlier suffered from a brain stroke in 2019, and his right side had become paralyzed.

