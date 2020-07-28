Harinder Sikka Backs CBI Probe For Sushant, Slams 'mafia' Over Calling Sehmat-Raazi Row

Harinder Singh Sikka joined the list of celebrities seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajpt. The writer stated that the investigation from a central authority will lend more ‘sanctity’ to the case. Amid numerous stars slamming the ‘mafia’ as the nepotism debate raged on, he also recalled how Gulzar and Meghna Gulzar allegedly conspired against him over the adaptation of his book Calling Sehmat for Raazi.

READ: 'Raazi': 'Felt Backstabbed By Meghna Gulzar, It Still Hurts', Says Harinder Sikka

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV about Sushant's death, Sikka said, “When there is cloud as thick as it is today, even if Mumbai Police does the best of its job, it won’t be enough. The entire country is focussed on it, Bihar is involved, and you go into any part of the country and they glued to your channel to understand, because not many channels are showing it upfront.”

“The Mumbai Police is currently involved, and the cops are the same but if the CBI investigates, it will attach more sanctity. So I request the government, because the CBI can do a central job, get dope from Bihar or any other place.”

Sikka has often expressed his displeasure over the manner in which his book Calling Sehmat was adapted for the blockbuster Raazi, and had earlier claimed he felt ‘backstabbed’ by Meghna Gulzar. This time, he also widened the attack to veteran lyricist-director Gulzar.

READ: ''Raazi' To 'Sui Dhaga': Movies That Sparked Hilarious Meme Templates

“I have personally suffered, they are very organised, the mafia, how they step by step isolate you. What was the function of Gulzar calling up Jaipur literature fest and telling them not to invite me? Because If I go there, which I eventually did, and say that it is my story and that I appointed Meghna Gulzar as the director, she will lose her sheen," Sikka claimed.

"Point 2 is how did they tell Penguin to delay the launch of my book, there was no locus standi, but Gulzar rang up and he wanted to delay the book by two months. He was the whole and soul responsible for it, his daughter has little locus standi in the industry. She is not known for direction, Talwar, it’s known to industry, was not done by her, but somebody else, Vishal Bhardwaj it appears,” he added.

Sikka also said, “There is a systematic way in which a mafia frustrates a person. I was chosen for the public nomination for IIFa Awards but a very fine lady who was a fan of Calling Sehmat said that 'we are inviting you but we won’t be giving you the award, because you are an outsider' and they gave it to Andhadhun which is based on a French story not an original.”

He continued, “It doesn’t matter, it’s in their hands, who calls the shots? In my case, Mr Gulzar called the shots."

Sikka also claimed that the change of the climax of the film verus his version in the original excited the 'propaganda machinery.'

“Another wonderful aspect , which is an eye opener, the last scene that went viral in Pakistan and Kashmir, where Alia cries, ‘Why did you make me do all this?' The propaganda machinery went into quick action and Kashmiri women were shocked, unhappy and crying while fighting against Pakistan," he said.

"They changed the narrative. Was it Meghna? Or was she told by her father? Why did Meghna tell that she loves the separated Pakistani brothers?" Sikka asked.

"What is the connection? Why were they so desperate? And Preeti Shahani of Junglee Pictures,and Meghna and Gulzar played hand in glove, and almost destroyed my book,” the author claimed.

Watch the video above

Meanwhile, Dr Subramanian Swamy has written to the Prime Minister to seek a CBI probe into Sushant’s death. The Mumbai Police, on the other hand, has questioned over 35 persons in the case, including numerous celebrities, the latest being Mahesh Bhatt. As per reports, Karan Johar is likely to be summoned in the next week.

READ: 'Vicky Kaushal's Best Scenes With Alia Bhatt From 'Raazi'

READ: '#CBICrucialForSSR Trends Online As Fans Call For CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.