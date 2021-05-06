Harish Patel Confirms He Is In Marvel's Eternals, Says 'done Better Roles Than Ibu Hatela'

On May 3, Marvel Studios released a three-minute-long video, teasing upcoming Marvel films and a tweet on the same, giving out the information that Indian actor Harish Patel will be seen in Eternals. On a related note, the actor recently confirmed being a part of the upcoming film. While confirming the news with Bollywood Hungama, Harish Patel made it clear that he’s not allowed to talk anything about Eternals. However, the actor addressed the sudden attention he was getting from his 'fans'.

Harish Patel talks about bagging Eternals

As mentioned above, as soon as the teaser was dropped on the internet, a section of netizens recalled Harish's iconic character Ibu Hatela from Mithun Chakraborty starter Gunda. While admitting that he was humbled with the sudden attention, the actor questioned if he is only known for playing Ibu Hatela among the audience. Patel quickly added that he is not upset with it while adding that he has done a handful of better roles than Ibu Hatela.

Huge congratulations to actor Harish Patel sir 4 his next Marvel's #TheEternals directed by Academy winning Chloe Zhao of Nomadland. His illustrious journey 4m numerous blockbuster Indian films 2 being part of many prestigious Hollywood ventures is inspirational.Kudos to u sir 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jCAciauZqe — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) May 5, 2021

As his conversation with the entertainment outlet progressed further, Harish Patel recalled that a journalist called him after the teaser was released and asked him to confirm if he was in the teaser for his "Ibu Hatela fans". He further added that he was shocked after wondering how did he bag fans from Ibu Hatela's still in Gunda. Explaining more about the same, the report added that Harish feels it’s unfair that very few are aware here, presumably in India, of his amazing body of work in the West.

After giving a brief look into his experience of working in popular titles such as The Buddha Of Suburbia, Nevermind Niravana, Run, Fat Boy, Run and Rafta Rafta, among many others, the 67-year-old actor also spoke about his return to Bollywood. Patel said that he is ready to work in Bollywood if he comes across a good script. Adding more to his thoughts on the same, Patel said that he seeks money and respect the most after working in the West.

And if he discusses money matters, people in Bollywood get offended. He shared that no one has the basic sense of checking his IMDb profile before approaching him for a Bollywood film. He concluded by saying that in India, he has to introduce himself while in the UK on the streets of London, at least 3 or 4 people would look back at him.

IMAGE: VEDHIKA'S TWITTER

