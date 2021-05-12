Harish Patel Talks About His Role In MCU's 'Eternals', Meeting Angelina Jolie

Harish Patel has finally opened up about his role in Marvel’s Eternals. The Gunda actor spoke about it in a recent interview and recounted his experience of being on the set of the superhero film. In the interview, Harish Patel also revealed that the little glimpse that fans have seen of him in the trailer is where his role starts and ends.

Harish Patel reveals details about his role in MCU’s Eternals

Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready for its Phase Four release. MCU revealed these releases with a special trailer. This trailer also featured a tiny glimpse of the upcoming film, Eternals. Apart from Hollywood A-listers, Eternals also stars actor Harish Patel. In a recent interview with PTI, Patel spoke about his role in the film.

Talking about his role in the film, Patel said that the footage that fans noticed in the teaser, is where his role starts and ends. The tiny glimpse of Eternals that was given in the Phase Four trailer shows Harish Patel standing beside actor Kumail Nanjiani. According to an interview given on Deadline’s podcast, Kumail revealed that he is pretending to be the biggest Bollywood movie star in the film. So, considering the scene in the film, Harish Patel could act as Kumai’s right-hand man.

During the interview, Harish Patel also recounted his experience while auditioning for his part in the film. Patel admitted that he did not know any of the cast members. Eternals also starred GOT fame Richard Madden. But he was aware of Angelina Jolie, due to her being one of the most famous faces of Hollywood. In the interview, Harish said that he told Kumail that he is not fluent in English and does not know anybody who was present for the script reading.

Patel feels that Kumail must have informed everybody else and they all smiled at him and were really humble. The Gunda actor also revealed that he was extremely happy when he met Angelina Jolie. Talking about shooting for the film, Harish Patel revealed that he shot for Eternals in September 2019 in Pinewood Studios. Apart from Eternals, Harish Patel has starred in several other international films like the Buddha of Suburbia, Today’s Special, and David Schwimmer’s directorial debut, Run Fat Boy Run.

IMAGE: VEDHIKA'S TWITTER

