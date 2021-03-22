Harman Baweja-Sasha Ramchandani’s wedding: Aamir Ali smears Haldi on actor's face. Watch

Actor Harman Baweja recently tied the knot with Sasha Ramchandani on March 21. Soon after the couple decided to get married in an Anand Karaj ceremony in the Gurudwara, pictures from their wedding galore started surfacing on the Internet. The wedding that had Harman's close friends including Ashish Chowdhury, Aamir Ali, Sagarika Ghatge and others also shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities.

Harman Baweja's pre-wedding festivities

Harman's Haldi ceremony was conducted on March 20 morning where his friends had a great time smearing the What's Your Rashee actor's face with Haldi. Aamir Ali took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen applying Haldi to the groom’s face as the latter pulls him tightly to drench with him in water. Aamir's hilarious video of the fun-filled festivity. He captioned the video and wrote, "#dostkishaadi #haldi #sashandherman #indianwedding."Apart from this, Aamir also gave a glimpse of some of the delightful moments from the wedding where he can be seen posing with the groom and his friends. Pouring in his love for destination weddings and congratulating the newly-wed couple, Aamir wrote, "Love destination weddings n u only travel when it means a lot..#harman my man ur hooked n booked finally.."

For the main day, the actor-producer had worn the turban and was dressed in a peach-coloured sherwani while the bride looked ravishing in a maroon-coloured lehenga. The couple had held the pre-wedding Sangeet ceremony a day before. Apart from Aamir, Ashish also took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the wedding showcasing all the madness and fun he witnessed with his clan. Giving it a touch of the latest 'pawri' trend, the Dhamaal actor wrote, "Yeh hum hai..Yeh hamaare Dulha-Dulhan hai..Aur yahaan ‘Shaawri’ ho rahi hai!!" (sic).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Harman had shot to fame with a grand launch in Love story 2050 opposite global sensation Priyanka Chopra in 2008. The lead pair featured in another film, Ashutosh Gowariker's What's Your Rashee, amid their alleged relationship, though the response for both ventures was not up to the mark.

(Image Credit: @aamirali/Instagram)