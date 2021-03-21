Harman Baweja ties the knot with Sasha Ramchandani in Anand Karaj ceremony; see pics

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani formalised their relationship as they tied the knot on Sunday. The pictures of the wedding surfaced on social media and became a talking point. The couple looked beautiful in the moments from the Anand Karaj ceremony in the Gurudwara.

Harman Baweja ties the knot with Sasha Ramchandani

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani were all smiles looking into each other's eyes in photos that went viral on social media. The actor-producer had worn the turban and was dressed in a peach-coloured sherwani. The bride looked beautiful in a maroon-coloured lehenga.

A video of the couple performing the rituals from the Anand Karaj ceremony in the Gurudwara too surfaced.

The couple had held the pre-wedding Sangeet ceremony a day before and the guests included Ashish Chowdhury, Aamir Ali, Sagarika Ghatge, and others. Ashish dropped pictures, also from both the pre and post-wedding ceremonies, and in one he seemed to have driven the groom in the 'baraat.'

He also had a take on the viral 'Pawri' social media trend and captioned it, "Yeh hum hai..Yeh hamaare Dulha-Dulhan hai.. Aur yahaan ‘Shaawri’ ho rahi hai!!'

Harman is the son of veteran filmmaker Harry Baweja. He had shot to fame with a grand launch in Love story 2050 opposite Priyanka Chopra in 2008. The lead pair featured in another film, Ashutosh Gowariker's What's Your Rashee, amid their alleged relationship, though the response for both ventures was not up to the mark.

Since then, Harman featured in movies like Victory, Dishkiyaoon and was also credited as a producer on Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur, which was directed by Harry Baweja. His last release was the TV premiere of It's My Life which had been shot much before.

As per reports, Sasha is a health and wellness coach. The couple had got engaged on December 20, 2020.