Harnaaz Sandhu Dedicates THIS Song From Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Shershaah' To Her Mom

Harnaaz Sandhu recently made headlines as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 and brought back the title to India after 21 long years. She has an active social media presence and often shares glimpses from her life online with her fans and followers. She took to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared the song Raataan Lambiyan from Sidharth Malhotra's 2021 release Shershaah.

Harnaaz Sandhu dedicates song from Shershaah to her mom

Miss Universe 2021 headed to her social media account and shared a story of herself lip-syncing the song Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah. In the caption, she mentioned that she was dedicating the number to her mother as she wrote, "Jamming to a Bollywood song! Dedicating the lyrics to my mom!" The celebrity was seen in a floral outfit, which seems to be the one with which she recently uploaded a post. She shared the picture from New York City as she posed with her sunglasses on.

The song Sandhu shared from Shershaah featured an integral moment of the film. The movie was all about Capt. Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra and his journey to becoming a soldier and fighting in the Kargil War in 1999. Apart from Malhotra, Kiara Advani also played a pivotal role in the film as she took on the role of Dimple Cheema.

Harnaaz Sandhu was recently criticised by a few netizens, who commented that she won only because of her 'pretty face'. However, she stood up for herself in an interview with Mid-Day and spoke about the amount of effort she had to put in to reach her position. She mentioned that 'winning because of a pretty face' was a stereotype she wished to break and compared her win to an Olympic win. She also opened up during an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network and said, "It is about focusing on strengths, being confident about your being, showcasing your talent. I got the chance to showcase and tell everybody that I am confident".

Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03