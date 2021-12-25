Harnaaz Sandhu has created history after winning the Miss Universe 2021 title at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant held at Eilat, Israel, and was hosted by Steve Harvey. The 21-year-old brought home the prestigious honour after 21 years, with Lara Dutta winning this title last time in the year 2000, and actor Sushmita Sen wearing the crown in 1994.

Recently, during an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Harnaaz was questioned what would be her chosen profession if not pursue the Miss Universe pageant. She responded that she would have become an IAS officer or would have ended up in acting.

Harnaaz Sandhu: 'I don't plan life'

Harnaaz Sandhu shared, "I don't have plan A or B. I don't plan life. Life is unpredictable. But what if, I did Masters in Public Administration and I was not keen about this, then would have definitely ended up in acting for sure. Apart from being an IAS officer, I would have been an actor. "

Meanwhile, Harnaaz, who has openly expressed her admiration for former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, has also talked about her Bollywood debut plans. She revealed since she has just won the title, it would be too soon to think about her Hindi cinema debut. She also revealed that she has been doing theatres and has featured in two Punjabi films - Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

Miss Universe 2021 also revealed that would continue to follow the footsteps of her mother as she made her realise that 'women are unstoppable' and that 'she is the woman of her own life.' Harnaaz said, "if she can change her life and break the stereotype and I can, then I will keep on doing that in a large mass." She advised the young women that they 'need to be mentally and physically strong.' She added that they need to believe that it is their life and only they can change it."

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was asked about a piece of advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressures they face today.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today."

Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03