Harrdy Sandhu Pens Special Note For Ranveer Singh, Says 'will Always Look Up To You'

Harrdy Sandhu, who was last seen in the much-awaited Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, took to Instagram to pen down a note of gratitude to the Simmba actor. Calling Ranveer his 'elder brother', the singer thanked him for being with him every step of the way. He wrote, "Thanks so much for all the love and support you have shown."

Harrdy Sandhu pens down note of gratitude to Ranveer Singh after 83 release

Sandhu took to his social media account on Sunday and hailed Ranveer Singh for his 'hard work, dedication and discipline'. He thanked him for his help and guidance on and off the screen and also mentioned he made him a 'better actor and a better person altogether. He wrote, "To my Captain @ranveersingh aka Kapal for me. Bhaaji what a person you are and what a journey 83 has been. You have led from the front whether we talk about on-screen or off-screen."

The singer also mentioned he learnt a lot from him on the sets of 83 and would always look up to him. his caption read, "I have learnt a lot from you. I have thrown a lot of questions about acting and whenever I was confused because it was my first film. You answered them and helped me become a better actor and a better person altogether. I have always been blown away by your hard work, dedication and discipline. I will always look up to you and will always see you as my elder brother. Thanks so much for all the love and support you have shown. Love you for life❤️"

The singer uploaded an adorable video as he expressed his love to Ranveer. The duo could be seen striking a pose in the short clip and then embracing each other. The actor also replied to the elaborate post in the comments section and called him a 'special soul'. He wrote, "My beautiful brother! You are a special soul! Blessed! May you continue to shine bright! Love and only Love! 😍❤️😍❤️"

83 released on the big screen on December 24 and has received heaps of praise from fans and colleagues of the lead actors. Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film is all about how the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team rose to victory at the 1983 World Cup. After a recent special screening of the film ahead of its release, Harrdy Sandhu was seen shaking a leg with Deepika and Ranveer. In the clip that surfaced online, the trio was seen and having the time of their life. Ranveer was in a formal shirt and sunglasses, while his better half and co-star wore a black shimmering top.

(Image: Instagram/@kabirkhankk, @harrdysandhu)