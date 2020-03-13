Harrdy Sandhu Wants To Write Songs After Singing And Composing?

One of the most popular Punjabi singers of contemporary times, Harrdy Sandhu has sung several chartbuster songs. However, the singer has only sung but not written songs in his career. Recently, the Kya Baat Hai singer expressed that he is also inclined towards becoming a lyricist and feels that he needs to work on it.

Harrdy Sandhu to pen down a song soon

The pop-singer Harrdy Sandhu has sung some superhit songs including Backbone, Joker, and Horn Blow to name a few. In an interview with a media portal, Sandhu spoke about wanting to give songwriting a whirl. The Soch singer stated that he would love to be a lyricist as according to him, he is good at composing but is bad at writing lyrics. However, he said that he is still trying and has become comparatively good after practicing.

The genre of the song does not really matter to the Punjabi singer because he also stated that his next song will be totally different from his previous songs and mentioned that he likes good music, irrespective of the genre. He also dropped hints about the genre of his upcoming song, stating that it could also be hip-hop.

Harrdy's songs Soch and Naah were recreated to include them in Bollywood movies. When he was asked about how comfortable is he with this trend, the singer said that there are many remixes, but only a few of them are good while, according to him, most of them are bad. Harrdy also expressed his displeasure when his track Soch was remade for a Bollywood movie in 2016. Instead of the singer himself, the song was sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar for Akshay Kumar's Airlift. On the work front, the singer is working on several projects and will soon officially make an official announcement about the same.

