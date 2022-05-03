Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Confirms Being In A Relationship; Here's All About His Girlfriend

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently confirmed that he is in a relationship. The development came a month after the AK vs AK actor was spotted with a mystery woman in March after which netizens called her, "Anil Kapoor ki hone wali bahu". Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thar, which also stars his father Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release on Netflix on May 6.

Harsh Varrdhan confirms that he is in a relationship

Recently, in a chat with Mashable India, Harsh Varrdhan confirmed that he is in a relationship. He also spoke in the interview that he wants to learn how to cook. The 31-year-old actor said, "You know I have a girlfriend now, and I want to learn how to cook. I really do." In the interview, Harsh Varrdhan also mentioned that he moved out of his parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house in Juhu last year to his place in Carter Road.

'My parents don't pay my expenses': Harsh Varrdhan

The Mirzya actor said that he made the decision to move out of his parent's house as he realised in the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic that he wanted to live by himself. He even opened up about his plans of buying a second-hand Lamborghini, noting that his parents don't pay his expenses. Harshvardhan said, "I hate to break it to the audience. but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my s**t. I wish you all were right, and I was wrong. I would've 10 times more than what I have, but I buy my own stuff, believe it or not. It's the sad reality of my life."

Earlier, in March, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was spotted holding hands with a woman in Khar. The duo continued holding hands even after the paparazzi took pictures of them as they were heading towards a building.

Harsh Varrdhan is currently gearing up for the release of Thar. The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. The film will also mark Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik's reunion after their 2002 flick Badhaai Ho Badhaai.

Image: Instagram/@harshvarrdhankapoor