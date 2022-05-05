Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Opens Up On Donning Producer's Hat For His Upcoming Film 'Thar'

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated action thriller film, Thar, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor opened up about turning a producer for the film, wherein he will feature alongside his father, Anil Kapoor. As Harsh Varrdhan will be making his debut as a producer for the film, he revealed how happy he was to be able to experience the responsibility because a lot of people do not have such privileges.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on making his debut as a producer for Thar

According to Pinkvilla, the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor went candid about his experience while making his debut as a producer and revealed how he wanted to produce the film for his writer-director, Raj Singh Chaudhary because he was new and felt what he was trying to say on the page was quite unique and very big. Adding to it, he also stated that he wanted the film to exactly be more or less the way that he had dreamed it and conceived it because they both fell in love with that vision while making sure they did not wear away too far by taking on board their producers, partners and Anil Kapoor's ideas.

He said, "I'm very happy to have been able to have this experience because a lot of people you know don't have that luxury but I did it for Raj Singh Chaudhary (director) because he is a new director and I felt like what he was trying to say on the page was quite unique and very big. I wanted it to exactly be more or less the way that he had dreamed it and conceived it because we both fell in love with that vision so my role really became trying to take on board our producers, partners, dad's ideas but still not wearing too far away from what we fell in love with at the beginning because what happens sometimes through the process of making a movie. I mean it hasn't happened to my films but I'm lucky but it's like it changes because like so many other energies come to life. You have to remember, producers, a team, actors, technicians, and studios come so the perseverance has really paid off. I don't know, I hope people like the film but I have no control over that but the film is how we had imagined it to be more or less."

Thar trailer out

Recently, the makers released the trailer of Thar which showcased the terrific performances by the father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, legendary actor Satish Kaushik and the versatile Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings.

Image: 'Thar' Movie Poster