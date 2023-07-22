Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Reacts To Troll Asking Him Who Pays For His Expensive Shoes

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is known for his never-dying love for luxury sneakers. The actor is known to have a room full of expensive kicks at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence. He often shares pictures and videos of himself among his proud buys. Recently, Harsh Varrdhan had a witty reply up his sleeve to a troll asking him who pays for the luxury splurges.

3 things you need to know

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and is also in the same profession.

He made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2016 film Mirzya.

He was last seen in 2022 film Thar which also starred Anil Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's hilarious response



Harsh Varrdhan recently took to his Instagram handle to share an unboxing video of his latest luxury splurge. The actor purchased a pair of 1985 Jordan 1's and was sharing the moment with his fans and followers.

One of the comments under the post was a question which was whether it is his father Anil Kapoor or brother-in-law Anand Ahuja who pays for his expensive and expanding shoe collection.



Reacting to the unparliamentary question in a tongue-in-cheek manner, Harsh Varrdhan spun a story around how he is dating a rich, married woman from Dubai who is madly in love with him and hence pays for whatever he wants.

Building on the response, he proceeded to tell the troll how he has only shared this information with him because of how important the latter is in his life. He also wished the troll a good night's sleep now that he possessed this "life changing bit of information".

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor collaborates with dad on Thar

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last seen in 2022 film Thar, which saw him and Anil Kapoor share the screen space for the first time. Set in the 80s, it features the story of a man moving to an isolated village for the purpose of exploration and how he gets trapped in an unwanted situation.