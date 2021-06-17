Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Reveals What He 'breaks His Fast' With, Shares Picture On Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has been in the news lately for his upcoming Netflix venture titled Ray as well as talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship in an interview. Kapoor is currently promoting his film and keeps sharing pictures from the promotional events on his social media handle. The Bhavesh Joshi actor was recently shooting for a magazine cover and during his break, took to Instagram to show what he 'breaks his fast' with.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's photos

Anil Kapoor's son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his breakfast with his fans and followers. The Mirzya actor was shooting for a magazine cover and during his break time, took to his stories to share a picture of the meal he breaks his fast with. Kapoor shared the picture of an egg and spinach quiche and along with it wrote, "been shooting a mag cover all day and finally breaking the fast".

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Ray

The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming Netflix anthology film titled Ray, which is a compilation of four stories by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The film celebrates Satyajit Ray's writing and storytelling. Ray cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon in the leading roles. The film is a compilation of four stories titled Forget Me Not, Spotlight, Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa, and Behroopiya. It is slated to release on the OTT platform on June 25, 2021.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will star in the story named Spotlight in Ray. He will essay the role of a superstar with questionable acting skills. He finds himself in the middle of a chaotic environment as he starts believing in superstition and doubts his own skills. Spotlight also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in the lead role. Kapoor recently shared a BTS picture from Ray promotions on his Instagram. He shared two pictures, wherein the first was a selfie and the second one showed him mounting his iPad on towels and pillows for his Zoom interview. His caption read, "Ray promotions today… wearing @rastahofficial and mounting my iPad on towels and pillows :)".

Image - Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.