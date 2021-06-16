Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Shares BTS From 'Ray' Promotions; Akanksha Rajan Kapoor Reacts

Amid the COVID-19 second wave, the focus on virtual means have increased multifold. Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is also promoting his upcoming anthology film Ray via online meetings. The Mirziya actor also used some cushions and towels as an i-pad stand for the promotions while enjoying the view of the ocean.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor attends online promotions of Ray

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie of himself. The actor, who was busy promoting his upcoming film Ray, wore a multi-coloured printed blazer. He also added a photo of his i-pad showing how he used some towels and a cushion to support his i-pad. In the caption, the actor wrote, "#Ray promotions today… wearing @rastahofficial and mounting my iPad on towels and pillows :)"

Several celebrities and fans of the actor reacted to the photos. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani addressed the oceanic view in the actor's photo and wrote, "Dang I love this place and now you posted I miss going there :/". The co-actor of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Ray, Akanksha Rajan Kapoor, wrote, "Your towels are better than my books". Elnaaz Norouzi shared her own experience and wrote, "Hahaha that was me during hello charlie promotions…".

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Ray

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will star in the story named Spotlight in Ray. He will essay the role of a superstar with questionable acting skills. He finds himself in the middle of a chaotic environment as he starts believing in superstition and doubts his own skills. Spotlight also stars Akanksha Rajan Kapoor in the lead role.

Details about Ray

Ray is an upcoming anthology film of the OTT giant Netflix. The film is a compilation of four stories by the legendary Satyajit Ray. The film celebrates Satyajit Ray's writing and storytelling. Ray cast Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon in the leading roles. The film is a compilation of four stories titled Forget Me Not, Spotlight, Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa, and Behroopiya. Ray release date in India is June 25, 2021. Take a look at Ray trailer.

