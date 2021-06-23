Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of His Look From 'Ray'; Leaves Fans Impressed

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to Instagram to share stills of himself from the upcoming anthology Ray. The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie Ray’s chapter called Spotlight. Ray will release on Netflix on June 25, 2021.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares glimpses of his look from the upcoming anthology series Ray

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to Instagram to share stills from his upcoming series Ray. In the caption, he wrote, “Less than 48 hours to go…@vasanbala Spotlight is a trippy strange and beautiful ride… as cool as it is strange… Bizzare and funny. I loved it… we are handing it over to you. Streaming soon on @netflix_in with @radhikamadan @iamroysanyal @akansharanjankapoor @dhepoli @nirenbhatt @eeshitnarain @dharajain @shairakapoor @moragsteyn.” Take a look at this post below.



Netizens showered immense love on Harsh Varrdhan’s post. Several users wrote that they can’t wait for the release of the movie while several others expressed their love with emojis. Some users even praised Harsh’s style in the photos. Check out the comments below.



Ray is an upcoming anthology web series that features four renowned works of the master filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The chapter Spotlight features Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Spotlight revolves around a family who has travelled a long distance to spend their Durga Puja vacation but is torn apart between deciding to meet a popular Tollywood actor or a man who claims to be 126 years old. Other episodes of Ray are directed by directors like Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala. Actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Basu, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Gajraj Rao, and several others are a part of this anthology series. The anthology will be divided into four episodes and will be available to stream on Netflix from June 25, 2021.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on the work front

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last seen playing a brief role in Netflix's AK vs AK. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Mirzya in 2016. Later on, in 2018, he played the role of protagonist in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He is also working on a movie called Bindra which is currently in the filming state.

IMAGE: HARSH VARRDHAN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

