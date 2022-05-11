Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has left fans enthralled with his acting in the latest outing Thar. The Netflix film shows the actor sharing the screen with his father Anil Kapoor. Apart from his acting craft in the film, the actor has also received attention on social media after his recent interview where he shared the "sad reality" of paying for all of his expenses despite hailing from a family of great actors.

The actor even shared how it became tough for him to buy himself a car as he had to compromise the price. During a conversation with Mashable India, Harsh Varrdhan shared his views on the same and revealed how his parents are not interested in paying his bills. Talking about the same, the actor who made his debut in Bollywood with Mirzya said that sometimes he wished that his fans were right and he was wrong when it comes to all the pamper he receives from his parents. He shared that he would have had ten times more than what he has now where he has to buy his own stuff.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor trolled for his struggling story

Calling it a "sad reality" of his life, the actor said that if things were the way people perceived then he would have had five cars as compared to the one that he has now. He also added that he would also have 30 watches, but unfortunately, things seem to be hard on the star.

The excerpt from his interview was shared by a Twitter user where other fans were seen giving their hot takes on the same. While sharing the news piece, the user wrote, "I want to be sad like Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, s/o Anil Kapoor." Soon the post of the user was flooded with comments from the people who trolled the actor for mentioning his "sad reality" and revealing how blessed he was with many amenities.

One of the Twitter users shared a picture of the actor with a background of his wardrobe showcasing his exquisite collection of shoes. The user wrote, "and this guy has a room filled with shoes..." Another user shared a hilarious meme featuring Pankaj Tripathi from Mirzapur and wrote, " Strugglers who go to auditions on 125cc bikes reading this." A third user shared his hilarious views and wrote, "Harshvardhan be like Aaj mein bohot struggle kar raha hun mujhe personal Jacuzzi mein baithna tha but personal swimming pool se kaam chala raha hun . What a struggle story."

Harshvardhan be like Aaj mein bohot struggle kar raha hun mujhe personal Jacuzzi mein baithna tha but personal swimming pool se kaam chala raha hun .

What a struggle story — Battle of Honour (@BattleofHonour) May 10, 2022

and this guy has room filled of shoes..... pic.twitter.com/IPKVFosGZP — pretty P (@sassymocha_) May 10, 2022

Strugglers who go to auditions on 125cc bikes reading this pic.twitter.com/hiyVUvCcjk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 10, 2022

this dude has got sneakers collection worth crores. — Sib 🐺 (@Sib_006) May 10, 2022

