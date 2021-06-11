Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Shares Unseen Behind-the-scene Pictures From Sets Of 'Ray'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared two behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Ray. One of the photos featured Harsh Varrdhan’s makeup and hairstylist from the movie. Fans showered the actor with lots of love and compliments.

In the post shared by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, he can be sitting on a couch on the sets of the movie and he stares into the camera. Harsh Varrdhan can be seen wearing a striped kurta and white dhoti. He has his long hair back-brushed into a clean hairstyle as sunlight floods the room through big glass windows. The second picture of the behind-the-scenes series is of him with his hairstylist and makeup artist for the film, Morag Steyn. They can be seen posing for a selfie with their masks on.

Harsh Varrdhan captioned the photo and wrote, “BTS shot from the sets of #spotlight #Ray on @netflix_in June 25 directed by @vasanbala With @radhikamadan @iamroysanyal @akansharanjankapoor Created by @dhepoli. Image 2 me with @moragsteyn my make up / Hair artist on the film”. Morag Steyn replied to the post and wrote, “❤️❤️ we really had the best time ever! Omg we were beyond exhausted in this pic 🤣” Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s fans also commented on the post and praised his looks. One of the fans said, “The look❤️😍..All the best for Rayyy❤️😍..you are gonna slay it as well🙌” while another fan wrote, “RAY (SPOTLIGHT) just can't wait to watch your performance sir the concept looks different and interesting all the very best with ray and other upcoming projects ❤️”

Ray

Ray is an upcoming anthology series of Netflix that will present four of Satyajit Ray’s stories with a modern twist. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will be seen in the story named Spotlight which is directed by Vasan Bala. In Spotlight, actors like Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will also be seen alongside Harsh Varrdhan. The other stories of the series include Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. Ray trailer was released on June 8 and has been praised by the audience. The series is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 25.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's movies

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his acting debut in the 2016 movie Mirzya opposite Saiyami Kher. He also worked in Vikramaditya Motwani’s action thriller Bhavesh Joshi Superhero alongside Priyanshu Painyuli and Nishikant Kamat.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSH VARRDHAN KAPOOR/INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.