Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Steps Out Hand-in-hand With Mystery Girl; Fans Beam With Curiosity

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has left fans beaming with curiosity after a video of him holding hands with a mystery girl made rounds on social media. The Mirzya actor was spotted with the woman in Khar on Sunday afternoon, as several paparazzi accounts shared the video of them shedding smiles as they walked in comfy outfits.

With the woman's identity unknown, eagle-eyed netizens started storming the internet and calling her Anil Kapoor's 'Bahu' (daughter-in-law). Others also hailed the duo as the new 'cool couple' in town sporting uber-cool outfits.

Fans react as Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gets spotted holding hands with mystery girl

In a video shared by paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, the duo could be seen embroiled in a conversation as they shed smiles while walking in Khar. While Harsh opted for a black and white printed shirt with matching shoes and a pair of shorts, the mystery girl was clad in a multicolored crop top with white coloured wide-leg pants. The duo was seen entering a place in the area, with Harsh Varrdhan also stopping to pose for the paparazzi. Take a look.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section, dropping comments referring to the woman as Anil Kapoor's future daughter-in-law. Others also buzzed questions like "who's the girl," "who's his girlfriend," among other things.

What's on Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's work front

The actor will be seen sharing the screen with his father Anil Kapoor in the Netflix film Thar, marking the duo's first outing together. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, while Raj Singh Chaudhary is directing it. Sharing a trail of stills from the project via his Instagram handle last month, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Registan ke ret me dabe raaz bhi ab kanoon ke in lambe haathon se nahin bach paenge." (Even the secrets in the sand of the desert will not be able to escape from these long arms of law.)".

Reportedly, the film is set in the 1980s, chronicling a man's life who moves to a big town in search of a job, while also seeking to avenge his past. The lead role of Siddharth will be played by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARINDERTCHAWLA)