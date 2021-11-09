Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Birthday: Sonam, Arjun And Others Pen Sweet Wishes For The Actor

As Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turned 31, many of his friends and family members including his sister, Sonam Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, and others took to social media and wished the actor by posting his cute pictures online.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, the actor, and son of the legendary star, Anil Kapoor, began his journey in the Bollywood industry as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film, Bombay Velvet. He later made his acting debut from the film, Mirzya and also marked his presence in movies such as Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and AK vs AK along with the Netflix series, Ray.

The Kapoors extend sweet wishes on Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Birthday

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared some cute childhood memories of herself with her brother Harsh Varrdhan in which they can be seen spending some quality time with each other. She further added some wedding glimpses of herself along with her brother, Harsh Vardhan, sister Rhea Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja.

In the caption, Sonam Kapoor stated how his baby brother had grown into an amazing man and prayed for him to reach his potential and fulfill his dreams. The caption read, "Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness." (sic)

On the other hand, even Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a cute birthday note for Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, wishing for him to have a good birthday ahead. He further hoped that he continued to walk the path not often taken like he always did. His birthday note read, "Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it’s not like your going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy & have fun while your at it)" (sic)

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor also wished her son happy birthday and expressed her love for him. Her caption stated, "The bond between a mother and son is a special one , it remains unchanged by time or distance ,it’s the purest love ,.unconditional and true … Happy Birthday my son . Love you so much" (sic)

Take a look at some of the reactions by other Kapoor family members and fans who wished the actor on his birthday.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor/@harshvarrdhankapoor/PTI