Harshaali Malhotra Aka Munni From 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Shares Pics From Diwali Celebrations

Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been winning hearts with her recent pictures dressed in traditional attire. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was critically appreciated and made her a household name. However, her recent pictures on social media has sent fans in a frenzy.

Harshaali Malhotra's photos on Instagram

Although the film was released five years ago, Harshaali Malhotra is still addressed as Munni by her fans across the world. And Harshaali Malhotra's Instagram post left her fans surprised. In case you haven’t been following her on Instagram, Harshaali Malhotra is all grown up now and no more the little girl you saw in the film.

The actor looked adorable in her red salwar suit as she posed by the rangoli and with a beautiful diya in her hand. She left her hairv open and completed the look with red lips and a bindi. Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was seen as a little girl with speech impairment. She gets stranded in India and is taken back home by a humble man named Pawan Kumar aka Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Harshaali received immense praises for her performance in the film.

Many of Harshaali Malhotra's fans were surprised by her picture. One Instagram user left a comment, 'Munni Badi Ho Gayi Tu' (sic). Several others left heart and love emojis. The film Bajrangi Bhaijaan went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year. It garnered over â‚¹320 crores in its lifetime run. It received positive reviews from the critics and the audience too. When the film was aired on TV, it received great viewership there too.

