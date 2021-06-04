Harshaali Malhotra Of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ Is All Grown Up, Shares Glimpses Of 13th B'day

As Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Harshaali Malhotra turned 13 on Thursday, June 3, she shared a series of pictures and videos and gave a glimpse of her lavish indoor birthday celebration. The actor had a variety of cakes on her platter and her house was decorated with purple streamers and golden foil balloons. Interestingly, one of her four cakes had the name ‘Munni’ (her character in the film) written on one it.

Meanwhile, another cake had ‘Officially a teenager,’ on it. In the first set of Harshaali Malhotra's photos, she pulled off a pretty pink dress, whereas, in another post, she wore a floral top. Meanwhile, she donned a blue dress while cutting another cake and wrote, “Bang bang” in the caption, while expressing excitement that she’s "officially a teenager now". She extended gratitude and wrote that she feels blessed with all the love.

Inside Harshaali Malhotra's birthday celebrations

Only recently, Harshaali's Instagram followers surpassed 1 million and she dropped a video and showed how she celebrated the victory. Once again, her house was decorated with balloons and she cut two cakes. She thanked her Insta family for the love and support. "Keep sending me your blessing as many more millions to achieve. Love you all," she wrote. She often keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on social media.

Back in the date, Harshaali had opened up about her experience of shooting for Kabir Khan's 2015 film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She had told Outlook that she had never felt that it was her first movie as the team had made her feel extremely comfortable. She had remarked that she had also never felt the pressure because she was the most pampered and loved one on the sets.

She had also recalled falling sick while shooting and had continued that the crew members had taken good care of her. In the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali played the role of a little girl named Munni, who couldn't speak. She bumps into Pawan (Salman) after she gets separated from her mother while travelling. After this, he decides to send her back to her hometown.

IMAGE: HARSHAALI MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM

