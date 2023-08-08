Harshaali Malhotra Slams Troll For Claiming She Copies Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhaanika

Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra is quite active on social media. Often, she shares Instagram reels dancing to viral tracks. Recently, she dropped a video in which she was dancing to What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She also shared several BTS pictures on the photo-sharing app. While some dropped praising comments on her post, there was a user who slammed the actress for copying Ruhaanika Dhawann, a TV artist.

2 things you need to know

Harshaali Malhotra has 2 million followers on Instagram.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Harshaali Malhotra shares BTS pictures from What Jhumka reel

The actress took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared several pictures dressed in a red lehenga set. She asked her followers to comment on which photo they liked the most. Soon after, her comment section was flooded with positive comments.

Among all was a troll who posted in Hindi, "Mujhey ek bat samajh nahi aati logo ko iss ladki mei kya dikhta hei? na looks na acting bass copy karna aata hei pehle to ruhaanika ka dekhkar youtube channel fir katthak fir jo wo kerti sab ise karna hai khudka kuch existence hi nahi (sic).”

Harshaali Malhotra's reply to troll

On seeing this, Harshaali was quick to reply, "You guys should be ashamed of yourself for dragging one's family into this. This shows your standards. You guys don’t have guts and just make fake accounts to comment.” Addressing the claim that she copies Ruhaanika, Harshaali added, “Why Ruhanikaa has some copyright to learn Kathak or make a YouTube channel”.

(A screengrab from Haarshali's post | Harshaali Malhotra/Instagram)

It seems the actress was in a mood to take down all her trolls. As she also replied to another user who criticised her. Harshaali wrote, "I don't mind. I will do what I want to do, but no one should go on the family."

(A screengrab from Haarshali's post | Harshaali Malhotra/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Harshaali Malhotra portrayed the role of a hearing and speech-impaired girl in Kabir Khan's directorial. She has also been part of several TV shows, such as Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha.