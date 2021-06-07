Harshaali Malhotra's Recent Video Earns Her The Title Of 'best Dance Performer'

Bollywood child actor Harshaali Malhotra’s pictures and videos on Instagram are received with immense love by her fans. Her account is handled by her mother who frequently shares what Harshaali is up to through social media posts. Recently, an Instagram reel of the 13-year-old star was shared wherein she was seen dancing to Kanika Kapoor’s track Thade Rahiyo.

Harshaali Malhotra's Instagram post

In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had worn a peacock blue Anarkali dress. Her hair was tied in a half pony and left open. She also wore a pair of juttis in the video. Harshaali seemed to enjoy herself in the video as she danced to Kanika Kapoor’s fusion number.

As soon as her video was shared, Harshaali’s fans and followers rushed in to drop sweet comments on her post. One of her fans described her video ‘amazing’. Another went on to call her ‘cute’. One of her ardent fans complimented her smile and dancing skills. See their reactions below.

A look into Harshaali Malhotra's Instagram

Harshaali participates in several social media challenges and the videos of the same are executed on her Instagram. Recently, the Bajrangi Bhajijaan actor undertook the challenge wherein she had to make her video look like a photo. In the video, Harshaali was posing with her pet dog. She wore a grey teeshirt in the video and her hair was tied together with the help of a bandana. As the video neared its end, she looked into the camera and playfully stuck her tongue out. In the caption of the post, it was written, “Boom……it’s not photo.”

Recently, a series of photos and videos from Harshaali’s 13th birthday celebrations were shared. In the video, Harshaali looked adorable in a pink frock that had a huge bow in front of it. Her hair was left open and dainty jewellery adorned her neck and wrist. Before she blew out the candles, Harshaali made a wish as well. The caption of the video reads, “t’s my birthday ... yippppeeee Officially teenager now ....”

Harshaali shot to fame with her performance as Munni in the 2015 drama film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She played the role of a mute Pakistani girl who gets separated from her parents. She will next be seen in the Shailesh Varma directorial titled Nastik.

Image: @harshaalimalhotra_03 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.