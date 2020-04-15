Harshvardhan Kapoor Or Kylie Jenner, Who Wore It Better? Here's Anand Ahuja's Verdict

Harshvardhan Kapoor, son of the star actor Anil Kapoor, is a big fan of sneakers and loves to wear fashionable sneakers from his amazing collection. Harshvardhan Kapoor’s madness for sneakers got his brother-in-law Anand Ahuja thinking over a fashion question. Harshvardhan Kapoor always fills his Instagram feed with updates of his favourite sneakers. He took his Instagram to share a picture of himself sporting in a stylish Nike's Stussy x Dunk Low Pro SB 'Cherry' sneakers. Those sneakers were originally released in the year 2005 and have a cult status in the sneaker world. Harshvardhan Kapoor not only just shared his picture wearing those sneakers but also added a photo of Kylie Jenner sporting in the similar sneaker model with a pair of sweat pants to the album. Harshvardhan Kapoor asked a question, “Who wore it better?”, along with the post on Instagram with Kylie Jenner's pic and a winking smiley.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Asks A Quirky Question In Her Post; Hubby Anand Ahuja Has The Perfect Reply

Who wore it better, Harshvardhan Kapoor or Kylie Jenner-

Take a look at Harshvardhan Kapoor's post here:

Image courtesy: @harshvarrdhankapoor

Kylie Jenner is currently quarantining at home. She posted the following picture with lyrics borrowed from Tyga and Curtis Roach's Bored In The House.

Image courtesy: @kyliejenner

Also read | Harshvardhan Kapoor's Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Wondering 'who' It Is

Anand Ahuja, husband of Sonam Kapoor also dropped in the comments section on Harshvardhan Kapoor's post with opinions of his own and assumed that it is a "tough" decision to make!

Anand Ahuja's comment read, "Tough competition bro... hard to compare a guys great fit with a girls great fit. The girl will always win. Just like cars - a girl driving a nice car well will always > a guy driving a nice car well! Just the way of the world,"

Also read | Harshvardhan Kapoor's Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Wondering 'who' It Is

Anand Ahuja, husband of Sonam Kapoor also posted a picture of Anil Kapoor wearing sneakers. Actually the love for sneakers runs in the Kapoor family. Anand Ahuja had shared then and now photos of Anil Kapoor, in 2018 and in both the photos Anil Kapoor can be seen wearing same sneakers. Anand Ahuja revived the memory and his comment read, "Nike then (in Saheb, 1984) and Nike now (in Race 3)"

Have a look at this post-

Image courtesy: @anandahuja

Also read | Kylie Jenner Gets Rid Of Her Acrylic Nails And Shows Off Her Natural Nails

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.